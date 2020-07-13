Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly alarm system bike storage carport courtyard lobby playground

Get away from it all at Town Center Apartment Homes in beautiful Queen Creek, Arizona! Each of our apartments provide luxury-style conveniences at affordable prices! Located just outside of Phoenix in a secluded neighborhood, our beautiful community is just minutes from local parks, shopping, fine dining and recreation areas. At Town Center Apartment Homes, you'll love the detail and thought we've put into each of our designs! If you're looking for high-style apartment homes at a reasonable price, contact Town Center Apartments