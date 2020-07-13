All apartments in Queen Creek
Town Center Apartments
Town Center Apartments

22280 S 209th Way · (480) 605-3337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,352

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 232 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Town Center Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities





Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
alarm system
bike storage
carport
courtyard
lobby
playground
Get away from it all at Town Center Apartment Homes in beautiful Queen Creek, Arizona! Each of our apartments provide luxury-style conveniences at affordable prices! Located just outside of Phoenix in a secluded neighborhood, our beautiful community is just minutes from local parks, shopping, fine dining and recreation areas. At Town Center Apartment Homes, you'll love the detail and thought we've put into each of our designs! If you're looking for high-style apartment homes at a reasonable price, contact Town Center Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $200 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40 for 1 pet, $60 for 2 pets
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned covered parking available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: 6.5x 5.5: Included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Town Center Apartments have any available units?
Town Center Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,352 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Town Center Apartments have?
Some of Town Center Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Town Center Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Town Center Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Town Center Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Town Center Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Town Center Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Town Center Apartments offers parking.
Does Town Center Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Town Center Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Town Center Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Town Center Apartments has a pool.
Does Town Center Apartments have accessible units?
No, Town Center Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Town Center Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Town Center Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Town Center Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Town Center Apartments has units with air conditioning.
