Town Center Apartments

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $200 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40 for 1 pet, $60 for 2 pets
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned covered parking available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: 6.5x 5.5: Included in select units