apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
202 Apartments for rent in Queen Creek, AZ with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
The Villages at Queen Creek
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1233 sqft
More than a place to live, Village Greens of Queen Creek is a place to thrive. Welcome to a new destination for effortless living, playing, relaxing, and connecting.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,311
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
7 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
22182 South 211th Street
22182 South 211th Street, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2321 sqft
Updated green belt home in the heart of downtown Queen Creek in the desirable Indigo Trails Community. Featuring just over 2,300 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a huge loft area, you'll have plenty of room for everyone.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Villages at Queen Creek
21168 E. Via Del Oro Street
21168 East via De Oro, Queen Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2633 sqft
Villages at Queen Creek - Gorgeous 4Bd/2.5 Ba 2633 Sq Ft Golf Course home!!! House has been painted inside from top to bottom and new carpet installed by 4/24/17. Wonderfully spacious entertaining on the green.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
La Sentiero
22482 E PECAN Lane
22482 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2482 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Now, this is an unforgettable executive house with every amenity you can dream of. Perfect for the entire family or a group of friends with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including 5 beds and sleeping up to 9.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
The Villages at Queen Creek
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES --
21346 East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1715 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED home with 2 bedroom + an office that can be a third bedroom. One Story, open floor plan and super neighborhood. Golf and Heated Community all within walking distance.
Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
21074 E Pickett St
21074 East Pickett Street, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1567 sqft
Nearest Cross Streets are Ocotillo & Rittenhouse Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.
Results within 1 mile of Queen Creek
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Power Ranch
4544 S Maverick Court
4544 South Maverick Court, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1945 sqft
Super clean, 3bed, 2 bath, single level, Power Ranch home! Popular, large square foot floorplan has separate living and dining rooms for versatility. Open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and gas range. Ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Power Ranch
3454 S Swan Dr
3454 East Swan Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2181 sqft
Great location! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Gilbert. Open floor plan kitchen opens to family room with cozy dining area and convenient half bath on main floor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Power Ranch
4577 E. Sundance Ave
4577 East Sundance Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1584 sqft
4577 E. Sundance Ave Available 08/15/20 POWER RANCH - Home in the Power Ranch Sub-Division.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Seville
6686 S ST ANDREWS Way
6686 South Saint Andrews Way, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED. Immaculate, bright and cheery home on the Seville Golf Course. Great room floor plan with split bedrooms. Fully furnished with all of the comforts of home. Upgraded tile/ carpeting, light and plumbing fixtures.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Power Ranch
4249 East Bonanza Road
4249 East Bonanza Road, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1784 sqft
Gorgeous home in the award-winning Power Ranch community in Gilbert.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Seville
6251 S Legend Ct
6251 South Legend Court, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2248 sqft
Nearest Cross Streets are Higley and Chandler Heights Bedrooms: 3 + Den Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 2,248 Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking ---------------------------------------- This 3 bedroom + Den, 2
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Power Ranch
4100 S Vineyard Ave
4100 South Vineyard Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1805 sqft
COVID-19 RESTRICTION: "NO VIEWINGS UNTIL 7/31/2020" 3 bedrooms plus den, could be 4th bedroom. Tile floors through out except Brand new carpet in 2 bedrooms and Den.
Results within 5 miles of Queen Creek
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
32 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,460
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
23 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Vincenz
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
9 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,165
2050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$905
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Williams Gateway Apartments features upgraded one and two-bedroom apartment homes that will conveniently place you within minutes of all that the area has to offer.
