Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

156 Apartments for rent in The Villages at Queen Creek, Queen Creek, AZ





Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1233 sqft
More than a place to live, Village Greens of Queen Creek is a place to thrive. Welcome to a new destination for effortless living, playing, relaxing, and connecting.



Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
22639 S 212TH Street
22639 South 212th Street, Queen Creek, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2872 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF MONTHLY RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -This spectacular home offers the extraordinary space and amenities vacation renters are looking for.



Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES --
21346 East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1715 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED home with 2 bedroom + an office that can be a third bedroom. One Story, open floor plan and super neighborhood. Golf and Heated Community all within walking distance.



Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
21448 East Via del Rancho
21448 East via Del Rancho, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1391 sqft
Stunning remodel! This perfect starter home will amaze you from the moment you step in the door. Tall ceilings invite you into this open floorplan.



Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
20928 E. Desert Hills Blvd.
20928 East Desert Hills Boulevard, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Queen Creek Home - This beautiful in Queen Creek is the one! This home is located just a couple miles from Ellsworth loop! This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home! This home features a beautiful kitchen and same flooring and granite throughout the
Results within 1 mile of The Villages at Queen Creek




Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,838
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.




Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23862 S. 209th. St.
23862 South 209th Street, Queen Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2105 sqft
23862 S. 209th. St. - Spectacular 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home LOADED W/ Upgrades! Queen Creek - Ellsworth & Chandler Heights Blvd. - CALL NOW! - You won't want to miss out on this immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story home with 2,105 sq. ft.



Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
22482 E PECAN Lane
22482 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2482 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Now, this is an unforgettable executive house with every amenity you can dream of. Perfect for the entire family or a group of friends with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including 5 beds and sleeping up to 9.



Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
22182 South 211th Street
22182 South 211th Street, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2321 sqft
Updated green belt home in the heart of downtown Queen Creek in the desirable Indigo Trails Community. Featuring just over 2,300 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a huge loft area, you'll have plenty of room for everyone.



Last updated July 2 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
21074 E Pickett St
21074 East Pickett Street, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1567 sqft
Nearest Cross Streets are Ocotillo & Rittenhouse Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.
Results within 5 miles of The Villages at Queen Creek



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4577 E. Sundance Ave
4577 East Sundance Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1584 sqft
4577 E. Sundance Ave Available 08/15/20 POWER RANCH - Home in the Power Ranch Sub-Division.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
712 E Christopher St
712 East Christopher Street, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1549 sqft
712 E Christopher St Available 08/08/20 POPULAR PECAN CREEK GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISON - SIT ON YOUR BACK PATIO AND WATCH THE GOLFERS GO BY. Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home backs up to golf course.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
40565 N. Glen Meadows Lane
40565 Glen Meadows Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1561 sqft
40565 N. Glen Meadows Lane Available 08/01/20 Meadow Vista - Meadow Vista. This home sits on a Corner lot with no neighbors behind. You'll enjoy the community pool and club house along with the huge play ground.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1275 E Shari Street
1275 Shari Street, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1526 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4609 W Saddlebush Way
4609 West Saddlebush Way, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2095 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,095 square feet.



Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9509 E Talon Avenue
9509 East Talon Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1800 sqft
Brand New Home in The Strand at Cadence!! This community is in a prime location, next to the freeway, and with all of the amenities possible.



Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9540 E TRAVERTINE Avenue
9540 East Travertine Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2250 sqft
Beautiful 4bd/2.5 bth in new luxury Cadence at Gateway planned community. Ready for immediate move-in. Home includes luxurious touches! Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar & upgraded cabinets. All appliances included.



Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
21692 E WAVERLY Drive
21692 E Waverly Dr, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
Move-in Ready! ALL utilities are included! Attached private Casita with separate entrance. Two bedrooms, one bath, separate Living room .



Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1688 W CORRIENTE Drive
1688 West Corriente Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1459 sqft
Great opportunity for a 3BR/2BA home in Queen Creek! This home has too many upgrades to mention including: low maintenance desert front and artificial turf landscaping in back, motion sensor porch lights at entry, 20'' tile throughout every inch of



Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3677 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue
3677 West Santa Cruz Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1527 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house plus a den! Close to community park. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Carpeted living area! Low maintenance landscaping!



Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1694 E CHRISTOPHER Street
1694 East Christopher Street, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1277 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for leasing All Newer carpet- great eat kitchen with gas stove you'll love the large yard for entertaining with sparking pool .



Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
17798 E APPALOOSA Drive
17798 E Appaloosa Dr, Queen Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4500 sqft
Amazing 1 year old luxury Toll Brothers ''Smart'' home on the border of Queen Creek/Gilbert. So many upgrades! 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths including the casita w/ separate entry.



Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2320 W CHINOOK Drive
2320 West Chinook Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2990 sqft
Here's your chance to rent one of the largest floorpans in Morning Sun Farms! This 2989 SF floor plan features 4 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.

