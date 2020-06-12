/
3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Queen Creek, AZ
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
20496 E Colt Dr
20496 East Colt Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2437 sqft
Will Rogers Equestrian Ranch features a community arena & barn that offers daily feeding & stall cleaning perfect for the traveling executive * Community Barn, Arena, pool, basketball court, fire pit, clubhouse, Barn Arena & Trailer parking directly
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Langley Gateway Estates
1 Unit Available
21428 E Roundup Way
21428 East Roundup Way, Queen Creek, AZ
BIG HOUSE in Queen Creek...
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
21950 E CREOSOTE Court
21950 East Creosote Court, Queen Creek, AZ
No application fee. No annoying property management company. Deal directly with the owner. Must have stable income. Beautiful part of the golf course community in the Villages of Queen Creek.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
22639 S 212TH Street
22639 South 212th Street, Queen Creek, AZ
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF MONTHLY RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -This spectacular home offers the extraordinary space and amenities vacation renters are looking for.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Emperor Estates
1 Unit Available
19862 E CARRIAGE Way
19862 East Carriage Way, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1514 sqft
Your clients will love this cute 3-bedroom home in this great neighborhood. This home is clean and ready to move in. Spanish tile throughout the home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Hastings Farms
1 Unit Available
21234 E PECAN Lane
21234 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Hastings Farms. The kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets with granite countertops, stainless appliances, a gas range and island.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Queenland Manor
1 Unit Available
21115 E SADDLE Way
21115 East Saddle Way, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1859 sqft
REMOLDED SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN QUEENLAND MANOR. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM & DEN HOME ON 8,000 SQ FT LOT WITH GRASSY BACKYARD.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
La Sentiero
1 Unit Available
22482 E PECAN Lane
22482 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2482 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Now, this is an unforgettable executive house with every amenity you can dream of. Perfect for the entire family or a group of friends with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including 5 beds and sleeping up to 9.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES --
21346 East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1715 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED home with 2 bedroom + an office that can be a third bedroom. One Story, open floor plan and super neighborhood. Golf and Heated Community all within walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Cortina
1 Unit Available
18974 East Lark Drive
18974 East Lark Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
$425 OFF First Month's Rent. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. The spacious living area opens to stunning kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island, and upgraded light fixtures! Ceiling fans throughout.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
20928 E. Desert Hills Blvd.
20928 East Desert Hills Boulevard, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Queen Creek Home - This beautiful in Queen Creek is the one! This home is located just a couple miles from Ellsworth loop! This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home! This home features a beautiful kitchen and same flooring and granite throughout the
Results within 1 mile of Queen Creek
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
3487 S. Bluejay Dr.
3487 South Bluejay Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2182 sqft
Gilbert 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Rental Home in Power Ranch - R.S.V.P. Realty AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN 2,182 SqFt, 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
4483 E Melrose Street
4483 East Melrose Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Great Power Ranch Rental - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4031596)
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3665 E Lodgepole Drive
3665 East Lodgepole Drive, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1818 sqft
No Application Fees! Like new single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Gilbert home in the Bridges community. This home includes a large family room, living room and separate den / bonus room.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
3454 S Swan Dr
3454 East Swan Drive, Gilbert, AZ
Great location,, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Gilbert, 2181 sq ft, 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
3886 S CRICKET Drive
3886 South Cricket Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1828 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in the highly desirable Power Ranch community located in Arizona's highly rated Higley Schools. Power Ranch offers walking trails, tennis courts, community pool & a catch and release lake.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
370 W Powell Drive
370 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
357 W White Sands --
357 W White Sands Dr, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1662 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
398 W Powell Drive
398 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
324 W Powell Drive
324 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1662 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
310 W Powell Drive
310 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
354 W Powell Drive
354 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1404 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
