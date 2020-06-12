/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
109 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Queen Creek, AZ
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
962 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Results within 1 mile of Queen Creek
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Seville
1 Unit Available
6823 S PINEHURST Drive
6823 South Pinehurst Drive, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
Amazing FURNISHED home in highly desired Seville in ''The Enclaves'' gated community. This pristine home has an open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, fireplace, dining room, ceiling fans, and beautiful views.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Seville
1 Unit Available
6686 S ST ANDREWS Way
6686 South Saint Andrews Way, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1764 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Immaculate, bright and cheery home on the Seville Golf Course. Great room floor plan with split bedrooms. Fully furnished with all of the comforts of home. Upgraded tile/ carpeting, light and plumbing fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Queen Creek
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
10 Units Available
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1121 sqft
Located close to restaurants like Carabba's or Someburros. Apartments include private garages, nine-foot ceilings, and full size washer and dryer. Community offers heated spa, BBQ grills, and pool.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
32 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1139 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
25 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
30 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
41 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
35 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1215 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Vincenz
27 Units Available
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
28 Units Available
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1169 sqft
Upscale homes with dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community features a fitness center, pool and cabana, and reserved parking. Easy access to Santan Freeway. Near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
1 of 7
Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.
1 of 7
Last updated March 11 at 05:30pm
16 Units Available
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
Located close to restaurants such as Blue Wasabi and Gordon Biersch. Apartments include patio or balcony, bright and airy living room, and contemporary kitchen. Community features 24-hour fitness center, private athletic club and BBQ grills.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
88 W SUNDANCE Court
88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1585 sqft
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle
31015 North Orange Blossom Circle, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1765 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. 90 DAY MINIMUM This gorgeous 3 beds/2 baths home is fully furnished with quality upscale furnishings and the ever popular split bedroom floor plan.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road
32236 Echo Canyon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room.
Results within 10 miles of Queen Creek
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
6 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
114 Units Available
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1256 sqft
San Villante in Mesa, AZ, goes above and beyond your expectations of apartment living. Our amazing community amenities and in-home extras come together to provide you with a show-stopping home experience.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
12 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Mesa's Stone Canyon apartments offer comfortable living in the East Valley area. Units feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ovens, refrigerators, and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and boasts a putting green and internet cafe.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1105 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
