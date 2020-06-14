48 Apartments for rent in Queen Creek, AZ with hardwood floors
You wake to Mesa, Arizona /Say, "Let it go, she'll change her mind someday" / You took the wheel in Mesa, Arizona / "I got the rest, man / You can drift away" -- From "Mesa, AZ" by Bad Books
Queen Creek is a town at the edge of the metropolitan area of Mesa, a place where you can drift away into your thoughts and dreams. In the hot desert sun. Many people are finding their way here, owning or renting apartments and houses. And the fast growth means there are a lot of places to eat, shop, and generally hang out while making the most of the dry summer heat. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Queen Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.