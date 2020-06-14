Apartment List
/
AZ
/
queen creek
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

48 Apartments for rent in Queen Creek, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Queen Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Queen Creek
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Vincenz
27 Units Available
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
40 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
35 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,026
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1360 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1354 sqft
Upscale homes with dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community features a fitness center, pool and cabana, and reserved parking. Easy access to Santan Freeway. Near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Vista Del Oro North
1 Unit Available
1434 E Clark Dr
1434 East Clark Drive, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1888 sqft
BEAUTIFUL - LOADED WITH UPGRADES AND MOVE IN READY! You will love this floor plan! Remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, a large kitchen island, new stainless steel appliances, gas range, white cabinets, stone back splash.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1440 E Stirrup Ln
1440 East Stirrup Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1902 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Real wood floors in family room and kitchen. Upgraded neutral carpet elsewhere. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large loft and laundry upstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
821 E LA PALTA Street
821 E La Palta St, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2343 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the active adult 55+ neighborhood in the master-planned community Trilogy at Encanterra. You'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Ray Ranch
1 Unit Available
1551 S COLE Drive
1551 S Cole Dr, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2167 sqft
This model is the largest single story floor plan in Ray Ranch! Newer Premier Laminate Wood Floor and interior paint in ALL living areas. Greatroom concept. Kitchen has Quartz Stone Counter tops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
1068 South Hawk Lane
1068 South Hawk Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2121 sqft
This is a must-see with lots of upgrades! Formal Model Home! Don't miss out on this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with 2,121 sq. ft.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Chaparral Estates West
1 Unit Available
3048 East Boston Street
3048 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,463
3043 sqft
Incredible location and home in Gilbert! This very spacious, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, large den, 3 garage spaces, and north-south facing home is a rare rental find in Gilbert! Located near the San Tan mall with easy access to the freeway.
Results within 10 miles of Queen Creek
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
37 Units Available
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1488 sqft
Great location close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall and San Tan Village. Community includes parking, pool and trash valet. Units feature dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$989
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
737 sqft
Charming and private setting. Recently remodeled with updated appliances. 24-hour gym, tennis court and pool for a higher quality of life. Business center, grill area and hot tub make for easy relaxing at home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
9 Units Available
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,371
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1276 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Ranch West
1 Unit Available
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
954 sqft
Close to the Superstition Freeway. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Basketball court, playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Heritage District
10 Units Available
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1425 sqft
Great location, close to the Pinal County Historical Museum and the City of Coolidge Municipal Airport. Residents live in units with nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and expansive windows. Community has gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Heritage District
15 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
756 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
997 sqft
Luxurious community is eco-friendly and has pool, spa, covered parking, and clubhouse. Apartments feature gourmet kitchen, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank flooring. Located off US-60, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and nine-foot ceilings. Community offers business center, BBQ grills, and fitness center. Located close to SanTan Village and Freestone Park.
City Guide for Queen Creek, AZ

You wake to Mesa, Arizona /Say, "Let it go, she'll change her mind someday" / You took the wheel in Mesa, Arizona / "I got the rest, man / You can drift away" -- From "Mesa, AZ" by Bad Books

Queen Creek is a town at the edge of the metropolitan area of Mesa, a place where you can drift away into your thoughts and dreams. In the hot desert sun. Many people are finding their way here, owning or renting apartments and houses. And the fast growth means there are a lot of places to eat, shop, and generally hang out while making the most of the dry summer heat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Queen Creek, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Queen Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueen Creek 3 BedroomsQueen Creek Apartments with Balcony
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with GymQueen Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueen Creek Apartments with ParkingQueen Creek Apartments with Pool
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerQueen Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsQueen Creek Furnished ApartmentsQueen Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College