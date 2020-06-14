93 Apartments for rent in Queen Creek, AZ with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Queen Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Seville
1 Unit Available
6686 S ST ANDREWS Way
6686 South Saint Andrews Way, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED. Immaculate, bright and cheery home on the Seville Golf Course. Great room floor plan with split bedrooms. Fully furnished with all of the comforts of home. Upgraded tile/ carpeting, light and plumbing fixtures.
Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
$
33 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,400
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
$
24 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vincenz
27 Units Available
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
40 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
35 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,026
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1360 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
28 Units Available
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1354 sqft
Upscale homes with dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community features a fitness center, pool and cabana, and reserved parking. Easy access to Santan Freeway. Near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
$
9 Units Available
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants like Carabba's or Someburros. Apartments include private garages, nine-foot ceilings, and full size washer and dryer. Community offers heated spa, BBQ grills, and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.
Last updated March 11 at 05:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants such as Blue Wasabi and Gordon Biersch. Apartments include patio or balcony, bright and airy living room, and contemporary kitchen. Community features 24-hour fitness center, private athletic club and BBQ grills.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountainwood
1 Unit Available
2247 E HAZELTINE Way
2247 East Hazeltine Way, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1569 sqft
Stunning Home in Adora Trails! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open den and San Tan MOUNTAIN VIEWS from your backyard. Wood tile flooring throughout, along with upgraded carpet in all the bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road
32236 Echo Canyon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room.
Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
15 Units Available
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$989
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
737 sqft
Charming and private setting. Recently remodeled with updated appliances. 24-hour gym, tennis court and pool for a higher quality of life. Business center, grill area and hot tub make for easy relaxing at home.
Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
9 Units Available
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,371
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1276 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
13 Units Available
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,114
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
906 sqft
Close to some of Chandler's best schools, shops, museums and parks. Each apartment is equipped with a walk-in closet, private balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Coffee bar, fitness center and multiple swimming pools on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
17 Units Available
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1279 sqft
Montero at Dana Park combines the advantages of apartment living with the service, quality, and luxury you expect from a resort or a private club.
Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
$
12 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Mesa's Stone Canyon apartments offer comfortable living in the East Valley area. Units feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ovens, refrigerators, and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and boasts a putting green and internet cafe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
Val Vista Lakes
6 Units Available
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
964 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include access to pool, parking and playground. Easy access to the heart of downtown Phoenix.
Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
City Guide for Queen Creek, AZ

You wake to Mesa, Arizona /Say, "Let it go, she'll change her mind someday" / You took the wheel in Mesa, Arizona / "I got the rest, man / You can drift away" -- From "Mesa, AZ" by Bad Books

Queen Creek is a town at the edge of the metropolitan area of Mesa, a place where you can drift away into your thoughts and dreams. In the hot desert sun. Many people are finding their way here, owning or renting apartments and houses. And the fast growth means there are a lot of places to eat, shop, and generally hang out while making the most of the dry summer heat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Queen Creek, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Queen Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

