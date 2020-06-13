Apartment List
/
AZ
/
queen creek
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:30 PM

131 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Queen Creek, AZ

Finding an apartment in Queen Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20496 E Colt Dr
20496 East Colt Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2437 sqft
Will Rogers Equestrian Ranch features a community arena & barn that offers daily feeding & stall cleaning perfect for the traveling executive * Community Barn, Arena, pool, basketball court, fire pit, clubhouse, Barn Arena & Trailer parking directly

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Langley Gateway Estates
1 Unit Available
21428 E Roundup Way
21428 East Roundup Way, Queen Creek, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$2,525
3390 sqft
BIG HOUSE in Queen Creek...

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Sossaman Estates
1 Unit Available
18560 East Strawberry Drive
18560 East Strawberry Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,699
3759 sqft
Beautiful open and spacious 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Plus Bonus Room, and a Loft in Prestigious Sossaman Estates. Formal Living and Dining Room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Cortina
1 Unit Available
18974 East Lark Drive
18974 East Lark Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2545 sqft
$425 OFF First Month's Rent. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. The spacious living area opens to stunning kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island, and upgraded light fixtures! Ceiling fans throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Queen Creek

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Power Ranch
1 Unit Available
4489 East Wyatt Way
4489 East Wyatt Way, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2105 sqft
Fantastic corner lot home in The Knolls in Power Ranch. Next to additional parking and set on a huge common area park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
3932 Kirkland Avenue
3932 W Kirkland Ave, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1870 sqft
This 3 bedroom single story home in Santan is available now! Spacious open floor plan. Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer hookups. Finishes included tile and carpet throughout with warm neutral colors.

1 of 53

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
402 E ANGELINE Avenue
402 East Angeline Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1527 sqft
READY TO GO 3 bed 2 bath This is a must see rental in Pecan Creek South that will not last long! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a great lay out and has been very well kept. The backyard has great landscape and view fencing-great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Queen Creek
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
32 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,405
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Vincenz
27 Units Available
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$885
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Williams Gateway Apartments features upgraded one and two-bedroom apartment homes that will conveniently place you within minutes of all that the area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
24 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
28 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
29 Units Available
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1354 sqft
Upscale homes with dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community features a fitness center, pool and cabana, and reserved parking. Easy access to Santan Freeway. Near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
35 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,026
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1360 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
Lakewood
4 Units Available
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1691 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Get swept away by the charm of Gilbert, AZ in a single-family detached rental home at BB Living at Higley Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
41 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants like Carabba's or Someburros. Apartments include private garages, nine-foot ceilings, and full size washer and dryer. Community offers heated spa, BBQ grills, and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated March 11 at 05:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants such as Blue Wasabi and Gordon Biersch. Apartments include patio or balcony, bright and airy living room, and contemporary kitchen. Community features 24-hour fitness center, private athletic club and BBQ grills.
City Guide for Queen Creek, AZ

You wake to Mesa, Arizona /Say, "Let it go, she'll change her mind someday" / You took the wheel in Mesa, Arizona / "I got the rest, man / You can drift away" -- From "Mesa, AZ" by Bad Books

Queen Creek is a town at the edge of the metropolitan area of Mesa, a place where you can drift away into your thoughts and dreams. In the hot desert sun. Many people are finding their way here, owning or renting apartments and houses. And the fast growth means there are a lot of places to eat, shop, and generally hang out while making the most of the dry summer heat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Queen Creek, AZ

Finding an apartment in Queen Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueen Creek 3 BedroomsQueen Creek Apartments with Balcony
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with GymQueen Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueen Creek Apartments with ParkingQueen Creek Apartments with Pool
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerQueen Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsQueen Creek Furnished ApartmentsQueen Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College