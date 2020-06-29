All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 30 2019 at 7:15 AM

Renting Room 5735 W Novak Way

5735 West Novak Way · No Longer Available
Location

5735 West Novak Way, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cottonfields

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Looking for a adult female 28-45 years of age who has a full-time job, no drugs, no drinkers, no smokers, and no drama. This individual needs to honor the daily 10:00 pm-9:00 am quiet hours. Furnished room is located in a private upstairs corner of the house. The room has 2 closets and a cabinet storage area. Renter will have own private bathroom and can use the upstairs loft, kitchen, space in fridge, freezer and pantry for food/beverages, living and dining room, TV area, laundry room and backyard w/pool.
Total move-in cost is $1,300 and is due on the moving-in date. This includes your first month's rent $750 ($700 towards the room + $50 for utilities), a refundable security deposit of $500 and a non-refundable cleaning deposit of $50 (this cleans the room and bathroom after you leave).
I am a professional female with a friendly personality; lite social drinker; non-smoker; positive thinker, who enjoys a clean/organized home and working out 3-4 times/wk. Credit report, background check report, employment status and references from past landlords will be needed. Before I schedule a showing, email me a profile description of you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

