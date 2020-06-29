Renting Room 5735 W Novak Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Looking for a adult female 28-45 years of age who has a full-time job, no drugs, no drinkers, no smokers, and no drama. This individual needs to honor the daily 10:00 pm-9:00 am quiet hours. Furnished room is located in a private upstairs corner of the house. The room has 2 closets and a cabinet storage area. Renter will have own private bathroom and can use the upstairs loft, kitchen, space in fridge, freezer and pantry for food/beverages, living and dining room, TV area, laundry room and backyard w/pool.

Total move-in cost is $1,300 and is due on the moving-in date. This includes your first month's rent $750 ($700 towards the room + $50 for utilities), a refundable security deposit of $500 and a non-refundable cleaning deposit of $50 (this cleans the room and bathroom after you leave).

I am a professional female with a friendly personality; lite social drinker; non-smoker; positive thinker, who enjoys a clean/organized home and working out 3-4 times/wk. Credit report, background check report, employment status and references from past landlords will be needed. Before I schedule a showing, email me a profile description of you.