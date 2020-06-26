All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:44 AM

LP1 Research - #944

5317 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5317 North 11th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MODE Biltmore At 11th Street is a mid-century modern, 8 unit, garden-style multifamily community located in the trendy area of north central Phoenix near numerous Valley hotspots, including: Postino WineCafe, Oregano's, Spinato's, St. Francis, Windsor, Little Cleo's at The Yard, Culinary Dropout at The Yard, Taco Guild and Starbucks at Old School 07. 11th Street Apartments enjoys a superior north central Phoenix location within close proximity to the prestigious Biltmore area and Camelback Corridor, Phoenix's premier upscale shopping, dining and financial district. The property is situated one half mile south of Camelback Road, approximately 2.2 miles west of the Biltmore Fashion Park, a regional shopping mall, with notable tenants including: Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Chanel, Gucci, Prada, Louis Viutton, Fendi, Apple, Crate & Barrel, and Williams Sonoma. Notable area employers include Northwestern Mutual, Merrill Lynch, North Trust Bank, UBS, Alliance Residential Company, Cole Real Estate Investments, Fennemore Craig, Greenburg Traurig, DLA Piper and Cisco Systems, Inc. 11th Street Apartments is located approximately 0.7 miles from the State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) which connects to Interstate 10 (Maricopa Freeway), Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway), providing easy access to Downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor International Airport, Tempe, Scottsdale, the southeast and southwest Valleys. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #944 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #944 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is LP1 Research - #944 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #944 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #944 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #944 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #944 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #944 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #944 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #944 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #944 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #944 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #944 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #944 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #944 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #944 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does LP1 Research - #944 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, LP1 Research - #944 has units with air conditioning.
