LP1 Research - #944

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning

MODE Biltmore At 11th Street is a mid-century modern, 8 unit, garden-style multifamily community located in the trendy area of north central Phoenix near numerous Valley hotspots, including: Postino WineCafe, Oregano's, Spinato's, St. Francis, Windsor, Little Cleo's at The Yard, Culinary Dropout at The Yard, Taco Guild and Starbucks at Old School 07. 11th Street Apartments enjoys a superior north central Phoenix location within close proximity to the prestigious Biltmore area and Camelback Corridor, Phoenix's premier upscale shopping, dining and financial district. The property is situated one half mile south of Camelback Road, approximately 2.2 miles west of the Biltmore Fashion Park, a regional shopping mall, with notable tenants including: Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Chanel, Gucci, Prada, Louis Viutton, Fendi, Apple, Crate & Barrel, and Williams Sonoma. Notable area employers include Northwestern Mutual, Merrill Lynch, North Trust Bank, UBS, Alliance Residential Company, Cole Real Estate Investments, Fennemore Craig, Greenburg Traurig, DLA Piper and Cisco Systems, Inc. 11th Street Apartments is located approximately 0.7 miles from the State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) which connects to Interstate 10 (Maricopa Freeway), Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway), providing easy access to Downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor International Airport, Tempe, Scottsdale, the southeast and southwest Valleys. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!