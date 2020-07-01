LP1 Research - #483

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f2533cb05b ---- You will not be disappointed in this beautiful Toll Brothers home in highly desirable Aviano at Desert Ridge neighborhood. Located off Tatum and Deer Valley this nearly 3400 sq ft home is spacious and an entertainers delight! Large beautiful entry, formal dining room, formal living room with fireplace, huge gourmet kitchen with walk in pantry, island, and gas cook top for the home chef! Oversized family room, home has blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Upstairs master suite is private with plenty of room for all your bedroom furniture, stunning bathroom, jacuzzi tub, spacious walk in closet, his and hers vanities, and a private balcony. Loft area perfect for desk/work station or quiet reading spot complete with Juliet balcony. Large upstairs bedrooms. Downstairs has full size den and full bathroom easily could be used as 4th bedroom or guest room. Backyard is plushly landscaped with private pool, and built in BBQ. Private courtyard off of formal dining room, great for your morning coffee or outside dining room space. This home will not disappoint! Aviano at Desert Ridge has amenities perfect for the modern person\'s active lifestyle, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, two lighted tennis courts, a basketball court, and resort-style outdoor swimming pool with pool service included. You will be renting more than just a house, you will be renting a home! Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com