321 West Medlock Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Medlock Place
Amenities
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centally located near Train, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Parks; All Utilities Included; Pool, Onsite Ldry, Cov.Pkng Small Pet OK - 30 Lb Wt. Limit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. have any available units?
Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. have?
Some of Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included.'s amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. currently offering any rent specials?
Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. pet-friendly?
Yes, Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. is pet friendly.
Does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. offer parking?
Yes, Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. offers parking.
Does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. have units with washers and dryers?
No, Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. have a pool?
Yes, Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. has a pool.
Does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. have accessible units?
No, Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. does not have accessible units.
Does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. have units with dishwashers?
No, Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)