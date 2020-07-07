All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included.

321 West Medlock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Medlock Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

321 West Medlock Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centally located near Train, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Parks; All Utilities Included; Pool, Onsite Ldry, Cov.Pkng
Small Pet OK - 30 Lb Wt. Limit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. have any available units?
Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. have?
Some of Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included.'s amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. currently offering any rent specials?
Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. pet-friendly?
Yes, Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. is pet friendly.
Does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. offer parking?
Yes, Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. offers parking.
Does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. have units with washers and dryers?
No, Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. have a pool?
Yes, Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. has a pool.
Does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. have accessible units?
No, Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. does not have accessible units.
Does Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. have units with dishwashers?
No, Large 1 BR Apt - 321 W Medlock - Util Included. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College