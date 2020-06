Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium with washer and dryer inside the unit microwave dishwasher stove fridge all ceramic tile throughout the unit very clean safe gated community carport close to all freeways shopping malls good school district property is located at 21622 North 23rd Avenue cross roads are Deer Valley Road and 23rd Avenue first and last month security deposit required rent is 1150 per month all utilities included except your electric APS. I am willing to give a person a second chance so if you have credit issues and background issues I may consider renting to you if you are serious and sincere only serious inquiries please thank you