Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance key fob access pool table smoke-free community trash valet

GC Square Apartments is an exciting new housing community that covers all your needs. Our community features contemporary furnished and unfurnished rentals located in Phoenix near Grand Canyon University. Not only does our pet friendly and gated community boast an amazing location within walking distance to GCU campus, but we offer newly renovated units and a generous selection of upscale amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Our amenites include fitness center, pool, Jacuzzi, a beautiful clubhouse and more. We are also a pet friendly community including a pet washing area. Contact us today to reserve your new home now.