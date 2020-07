Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport

Established with a goal to connect to the primary needs of its residents, Element Deer Valley advances the concept of studio, one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartment homes in Phoenix, Arizona. Whether you’re seeking streamlined access to the airport or a quick commute to Scottsdale or Phoenix, Element Deer Valley is positioned to take full advantage of all the conveniences of the North Phoenix region.



When you come home after a long day of work, let your environment work to create an effortless experience. Residents of Element Deer Valley benefit from all the thoughtful features distributed throughout the grounds – from an on-site fitness facility to four resort-style swimming pools. Apartment homes contain contemporary architectural elements, as well as conveniently placed full-size washer and dryer units, modern appliances, and energy efficient, oversized windows. When it’s time to start your day, consider stopping by the complimentary resident coffee bar and lounge.



Be in yo