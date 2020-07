Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal putting green yoga

District at Biltmore offers stylish, luxury apartments in the Biltmore neighborhood of Phoenix. Our one- and two-bedroom floor plans feature premium quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The apartment community is smoke-free and offers endless outdoor entertainment including a resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and garden courtyard. Our convenient location in the Camelback Corridor is near Biltmore Fashion Park, Charles Schwab and CBRE.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and self-guided tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us today to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.