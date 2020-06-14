/
1 bedroom apartments
85 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tolleson, AZ
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place
2500 S 99th Ave, Tolleson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,202
668 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce 154 new luxury Farmhouse-style one and two bedroom single-level rental homes located on the border of Phoenix in Tolleson.
Results within 1 mile of Tolleson
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Harbor Shores
11 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
28 Units Available
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,076
732 sqft
Modern apartments have hardwood floors, sophisticated black kitchen appliances and ceiling fans. Get work done in the business center or hang out in the clubhouse. Close to bus routes on Thomas Road and 83rd Avenue.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
685 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Results within 5 miles of Tolleson
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
582 sqft
Commuters enjoy the location close to I-10 and I-17. Community has laundry room, two pools and covered parking. Units feature air conditioning, dishwashers and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$930
720 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Papago Freeway near Desert Sky Mall. Recently remodeled units with spacious floor plans. Gated community with covered parking, resident playground, pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Coldwater Springs
23 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,021
730 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$835
608 sqft
1- and 2-bedroom units have hardwood floors in living rooms, kitchens with white appliances, and patios. The landscaped property includes a playground and a pool. Off I-10 west of downtown Phoenix.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
O'Neil Ranch
8 Units Available
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
48 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
758 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
62 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
13 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
781 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$860
625 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
15 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
612 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$913
600 sqft
Red Sage is conveniently located near shopping, schools, and public transportation.All of the apartment homes feature ceramic tile flooring and a stackable washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$745
486 sqft
Welcome to Lilly Garden! At Thomas at 49th Avenue residents can choose from a studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartments in Phoenix, AZ. In addition, Lilly Garden is conveniently located minutes from a long list of shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Palm Valley
25 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
870 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$985
604 sqft
A modern community just off I-10. CenturyLink security, playground, Wi-Fi-ready home and large pool. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio. Lots of storage. Close to area parks.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
602 sqft
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$855
770 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes conveniently located near downtown Phoenix. Units feature appliances, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, high-speed internet and fireplace. Grounds feature pool, 24-hour gym, community garden and more.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
15 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
772 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
