Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly business center carport hot tub media room

Come home to style, sophistication, and luxury at Bolero Apartment Homes. When you choose an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, you get spacious modern apartments, a pet-friendly apartment community, and resort-style amenities. This luxury community combines contemporary architecture, open green spaces, sprawling apartments, and amazing facilities in a way that will completely change the way you think about apartment living in Arizona.



Bolero has more than a dozen floor plans to choose from, ranging from stylish studios to contemporary three-bedroom homes. No matter which floor plan you select, you'll always come home to luxury. Enjoy a fully furnished kitchen with upgraded appliances, custom cabinets, expansive counter space, and recessed lighting. Double sinks and a whisper-quiet dishwasher make cleaning up after dinner a breeze, and the open concept floor plan makes it easy to move from the kitchen into the dining area, and finally into the spacious lounge area. Bring your laptop and a c