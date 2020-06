Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

ONE OF A KIND UNIT AT ARTHAUS! THE INTERIOR OF THIS 2 BED, 2.5 BATH UNIT WAS PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED WITH CUSTOM TOUCHES IN THE BEDROOM, KITCHEN AND BEDROOMS. CUSTOM LIGHT FIXTURES, WINDOW COVERINGS THROUGHOUT AND CLOSET ORGANAZATION SYTEMS. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. GREAT LOCATION NEAR LIGHT RAIL, RESTAURANTS, MUSEUMS, THEATRE AND DOWNTOWN SPORTING VENUES. GATED PARKING AND GARAGE FOR THE BEST OF DOWNTOWN LIVING. COME SEE AND LEASE TODAY!