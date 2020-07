Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry pool pool table bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome to beautiful Arcadia Villa Apartments in the fabulous Biltmore area, where you're sure to enjoy tropical landscaping, two beautiful pools, a trendy location and urban-style amenities. At our apartments in Arcadia, you'll find studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes from 440 to 1000 square feet. Arcadia Villa Apartments features spacious living rooms with dining areas, well-planned bedrooms with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with dishwashers, and private patios and balconies. With community benefits such as tidy laundry facilities, relaxing recreation room and well-equipped fitness center, Arcadia Villa Apartments is the perfect place to call home.