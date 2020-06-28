All apartments in Phoenix
9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue

9721 West Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9721 West Riverside Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue have any available units?
9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue have?
Some of 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue offer parking?
No, 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue have a pool?
No, 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9721 W RIVERSIDE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
