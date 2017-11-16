9622 North 26th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Stunning unfurnished and modern 4 bedroom home in Phoenix! This home has a welcoming feel all around but also a touch of luxury. The layout is amazing for a large home and has the ideal set up to easily add your personal touches. This home thrives with the chic kitchen with white and glass cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast island that leads you to an open and bright living area with a crackling center fireplace, which makes it perfect for family gatherings. Now that you can imagine yourself in this home, schedule a tour to come see it yourself because this gem won't last long! Pets upon owner approval.



Pool service, landscaping, pest control, and basic internet included with rent. Tenant to pay a flat fee of $400 for utilities (w/s/t and electric).



Smaller guest house with separate entrance on-site occupied by another tenant. No access to garage.



