Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:39 AM

9622 North 26th Place

9622 North 26th Place · (480) 351-3855
Location

9622 North 26th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2166 sqft

Amenities

Stunning unfurnished and modern 4 bedroom home in Phoenix! This home has a welcoming feel all around but also a touch of luxury. The layout is amazing for a large home and has the ideal set up to easily add your personal touches. This home thrives with the chic kitchen with white and glass cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast island that leads you to an open and bright living area with a crackling center fireplace, which makes it perfect for family gatherings. Now that you can imagine yourself in this home, schedule a tour to come see it yourself because this gem won't last long! Pets upon owner approval.

Pool service, landscaping, pest control, and basic internet included with rent. Tenant to pay a flat fee of $400 for utilities (w/s/t and electric).

Smaller guest house with separate entrance on-site occupied by another tenant. No access to garage.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9622 North 26th Place have any available units?
9622 North 26th Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9622 North 26th Place have?
Some of 9622 North 26th Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9622 North 26th Place currently offering any rent specials?
9622 North 26th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9622 North 26th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9622 North 26th Place is pet friendly.
Does 9622 North 26th Place offer parking?
Yes, 9622 North 26th Place does offer parking.
Does 9622 North 26th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9622 North 26th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9622 North 26th Place have a pool?
Yes, 9622 North 26th Place has a pool.
Does 9622 North 26th Place have accessible units?
No, 9622 North 26th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9622 North 26th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9622 North 26th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
