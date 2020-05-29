All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9602 S 43rd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9602 S 43rd Place
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:48 AM

9602 S 43rd Place

9602 South 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9602 South 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a very well cared for 2 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of living space. This property backs up to beautiful south mountain. Enjoy peaceful mornings out on your covered patio. This home has a newely remodeled master bathroom with double sinks. The master bedroom has its own door out to the beautiful backyard. This home has easy access to freeways and shopping. This one will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9602 S 43rd Place have any available units?
9602 S 43rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9602 S 43rd Place have?
Some of 9602 S 43rd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9602 S 43rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
9602 S 43rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9602 S 43rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 9602 S 43rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9602 S 43rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 9602 S 43rd Place offers parking.
Does 9602 S 43rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9602 S 43rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9602 S 43rd Place have a pool?
No, 9602 S 43rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 9602 S 43rd Place have accessible units?
No, 9602 S 43rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9602 S 43rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9602 S 43rd Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College