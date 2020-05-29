9602 S 43rd Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is a very well cared for 2 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of living space. This property backs up to beautiful south mountain. Enjoy peaceful mornings out on your covered patio. This home has a newely remodeled master bathroom with double sinks. The master bedroom has its own door out to the beautiful backyard. This home has easy access to freeways and shopping. This one will not last long.