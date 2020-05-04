9522 W Monte Vista Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 2 Story Home Near 95th Ave & McDowell - 9522 - Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood with great access to both the 101 and I-10 freeways, this home is great inside and out. This 2 story home has all the necessary appliances, including washer/dryer, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. This home has ceiling fans in the 3 bedrooms. Come take a look today, this home won't last! Tenant's responsible for all utilities including water and power.



Rent is $1,299 per month excluding monthly taxes of $29.88

$1,000 refundable security deposit

$400 non-refundable cleaning fee.

Application is $50 per adult. Pets are accepted with owner approval. Please inquire about pet deposits.



Household monthly income must be at least $4,050 per month to qualify.



For more info, please call/text "MonteVista" to Edgar Rascon, Realtor, at 480-628-2929, email at edgrobinsongroup@gmail.com or apply at www.robinsongroupre.com/rental_listings



Viewing by appointment only



The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.



(RLNE3713700)