All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9522 W Monte Vista Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9522 W Monte Vista Rd
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

9522 W Monte Vista Rd

9522 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9522 West Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 Story Home Near 95th Ave & McDowell - 9522 - Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood with great access to both the 101 and I-10 freeways, this home is great inside and out. This 2 story home has all the necessary appliances, including washer/dryer, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. This home has ceiling fans in the 3 bedrooms. Come take a look today, this home won't last! Tenant's responsible for all utilities including water and power.

Rent is $1,299 per month excluding monthly taxes of $29.88
$1,000 refundable security deposit
$400 non-refundable cleaning fee.
Application is $50 per adult. Pets are accepted with owner approval. Please inquire about pet deposits.

Household monthly income must be at least $4,050 per month to qualify.

For more info, please call/text "MonteVista" to Edgar Rascon, Realtor, at 480-628-2929, email at edgrobinsongroup@gmail.com or apply at www.robinsongroupre.com/rental_listings

Viewing by appointment only

The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.

(RLNE3713700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9522 W Monte Vista Rd have any available units?
9522 W Monte Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9522 W Monte Vista Rd have?
Some of 9522 W Monte Vista Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9522 W Monte Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9522 W Monte Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 W Monte Vista Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9522 W Monte Vista Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9522 W Monte Vista Rd offer parking?
No, 9522 W Monte Vista Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9522 W Monte Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9522 W Monte Vista Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 W Monte Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 9522 W Monte Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9522 W Monte Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 9522 W Monte Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 W Monte Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9522 W Monte Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College