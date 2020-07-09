All apartments in Phoenix
930 N. 9th St. #1

930 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

930 North 9th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
930 N. 9th St. #1 Available 06/15/20 Industrial Loft/Creative Space - Phoenix - Garfield District! - Currently occupied. Not available for viewing.

Roosevelt 11 Condominiums
Garfield District
Downtown Phoenix

Price
$1825.00 per month

Features
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom
Three Story Condominium
Urban concrete flooring through-out with carpet
Brand new cabinets and countertops
Exposed Tongue-and-Groove Ceiling Beams
Stainless Appliances in a Spacious Kitchen
Modern, upgraded bathrooms with tile
Modern spotlight features
Back-lit mirrors & kitchen
Huge windows in every room - Tons of Natural Light!
Two living areas and/or studio space
Brick & Corrugated Metal Accent Walls
Closets & Shelving in Both Bedrooms
Full size washer/dryer
Fridge/Stove/Oven/Dishwasher/Microwave in unit
Resident pays electric to APS
One car garage
+ One, reserved parking space
Fenced-in Yard

12 month lease option available. Renter's Insurance required.

$2,400.00 move in special = $900 deposit & $1,500 first month's rent. Application is $20/person with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold apartment for up to two weeks.

Limit 2 pets under 50 lbs. with deposit of $200 each; breed restrictions apply. Licensing, proof of vaccinations and photos will be required for all pets.

No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum FICO score of 575 required. Verifiable, positive rental history required. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.

Call Hailey @ Sundial Real Estate (480)-966-2170
Equal Housing Opportunity

Designated Broker Diana Creason

(RLNE4307623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

