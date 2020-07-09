Amenities
930 N. 9th St. #1 Available 06/15/20 Industrial Loft/Creative Space - Phoenix - Garfield District! - Currently occupied. Not available for viewing.
Roosevelt 11 Condominiums
Garfield District
Downtown Phoenix
Price
$1825.00 per month
Features
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom
Three Story Condominium
Urban concrete flooring through-out with carpet
Brand new cabinets and countertops
Exposed Tongue-and-Groove Ceiling Beams
Stainless Appliances in a Spacious Kitchen
Modern, upgraded bathrooms with tile
Modern spotlight features
Back-lit mirrors & kitchen
Huge windows in every room - Tons of Natural Light!
Two living areas and/or studio space
Brick & Corrugated Metal Accent Walls
Closets & Shelving in Both Bedrooms
Full size washer/dryer
Fridge/Stove/Oven/Dishwasher/Microwave in unit
Resident pays electric to APS
One car garage
+ One, reserved parking space
Fenced-in Yard
12 month lease option available. Renter's Insurance required.
$2,400.00 move in special = $900 deposit & $1,500 first month's rent. Application is $20/person with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold apartment for up to two weeks.
Limit 2 pets under 50 lbs. with deposit of $200 each; breed restrictions apply. Licensing, proof of vaccinations and photos will be required for all pets.
No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum FICO score of 575 required. Verifiable, positive rental history required. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.
Call Hailey @ Sundial Real Estate (480)-966-2170
Equal Housing Opportunity
Designated Broker Diana Creason
