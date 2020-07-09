Amenities

930 N. 9th St. #1 Available 06/15/20 Industrial Loft/Creative Space - Phoenix - Garfield District! - Currently occupied. Not available for viewing.



Roosevelt 11 Condominiums

Garfield District

Downtown Phoenix



Price

$1825.00 per month



Features

2 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom

Three Story Condominium

Urban concrete flooring through-out with carpet

Brand new cabinets and countertops

Exposed Tongue-and-Groove Ceiling Beams

Stainless Appliances in a Spacious Kitchen

Modern, upgraded bathrooms with tile

Modern spotlight features

Back-lit mirrors & kitchen

Huge windows in every room - Tons of Natural Light!

Two living areas and/or studio space

Brick & Corrugated Metal Accent Walls

Closets & Shelving in Both Bedrooms

Full size washer/dryer

Fridge/Stove/Oven/Dishwasher/Microwave in unit

Resident pays electric to APS

One car garage

+ One, reserved parking space

Fenced-in Yard



12 month lease option available. Renter's Insurance required.



$2,400.00 move in special = $900 deposit & $1,500 first month's rent. Application is $20/person with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold apartment for up to two weeks.



Limit 2 pets under 50 lbs. with deposit of $200 each; breed restrictions apply. Licensing, proof of vaccinations and photos will be required for all pets.



No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum FICO score of 575 required. Verifiable, positive rental history required. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.



Call Hailey @ Sundial Real Estate (480)-966-2170

Equal Housing Opportunity



Designated Broker Diana Creason



(RLNE4307623)