929 East Turney Avenue

Unit Amenities range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

This fantastic 1BR 1BA unit sits in fabulous Downtown Phoenix in a beautiful courtyard community with lush grass and mature trees. Inside you'll fine tile flooring throughout, new paint, and bright living room! The bedroom offers walk in closet. The kitchen is spacious with gas range and tile counters. Large storage closets and custom tile bath! *Unit shown may not be exact unit available*

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150.Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.