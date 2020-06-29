All apartments in Phoenix
Location

929 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
This fantastic 1BR 1BA unit sits in fabulous Downtown Phoenix in a beautiful courtyard community with lush grass and mature trees. Inside you'll fine tile flooring throughout, new paint, and bright living room! The bedroom offers walk in closet. The kitchen is spacious with gas range and tile counters. Large storage closets and custom tile bath! *Unit shown may not be exact unit available*
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150.Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 East Turney Avenue have any available units?
929 East Turney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 East Turney Avenue have?
Some of 929 East Turney Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 East Turney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
929 East Turney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 East Turney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 East Turney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 929 East Turney Avenue offer parking?
No, 929 East Turney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 929 East Turney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 East Turney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 East Turney Avenue have a pool?
No, 929 East Turney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 929 East Turney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 929 East Turney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 929 East Turney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 East Turney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

