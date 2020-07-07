9202 North 6th Street

Amenities
Ground floor, single level, freshly remodeled two bedroom one bath in North Phoenix. Unit was just completely remodeled. New kitchen; cabinets, sink, faucet, counters, new bathroom fixtures, entire unit just painted. No neighbors above. Attached covered parking. Private, gated yard with patio and artificial turf. Ceramic tile throughout/no carpet. Ceiling fans, dishwasher, smooth top stove and refrigerator included. Walking distance to shopping, hospital, and bus station. Showings available after approx. 12/15. Pre-lease today! Pets on approval. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet; max two. Water flat rate $40.00. Renter's Insurance Required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.