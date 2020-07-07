9202 North 6th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Ground floor, single level, freshly remodeled two bedroom one bath in North Phoenix. Unit was just completely remodeled. New kitchen; cabinets, sink, faucet, counters, new bathroom fixtures, entire unit just painted. No neighbors above. Attached covered parking. Private, gated yard with patio and artificial turf. Ceramic tile throughout/no carpet. Ceiling fans, dishwasher, smooth top stove and refrigerator included. Walking distance to shopping, hospital, and bus station. Showings available after approx. 12/15. Pre-lease today! Pets on approval. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet; max two. Water flat rate $40.00. Renter's Insurance Required.



Contact us to schedule a showing.