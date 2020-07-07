All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

9202 North 6th Street

9202 North 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9202 North 6th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Ground floor, single level, freshly remodeled two bedroom one bath in North Phoenix. Unit was just completely remodeled. New kitchen; cabinets, sink, faucet, counters, new bathroom fixtures, entire unit just painted. No neighbors above. Attached covered parking. Private, gated yard with patio and artificial turf. Ceramic tile throughout/no carpet. Ceiling fans, dishwasher, smooth top stove and refrigerator included. Walking distance to shopping, hospital, and bus station. Showings available after approx. 12/15. Pre-lease today! Pets on approval. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet; max two. Water flat rate $40.00. Renter's Insurance Required.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9202 North 6th Street have any available units?
9202 North 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9202 North 6th Street have?
Some of 9202 North 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9202 North 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9202 North 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9202 North 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9202 North 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9202 North 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9202 North 6th Street offers parking.
Does 9202 North 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9202 North 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9202 North 6th Street have a pool?
No, 9202 North 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9202 North 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 9202 North 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9202 North 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9202 North 6th Street has units with dishwashers.

