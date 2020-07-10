8909 N 13TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool media room

For Rent AND FOR SALE ALSO...COMPLETE REHAB DONE RIGHT!! Exquisite taste flows through this completely remodeled and impeccably upgraded home in the desirable Royal Palms community! This home is centrally and conveniently located in Phoenix and has easy access to surrounding Freeways. It's located in the highly sought after Sunny Slope High School boundary. Picture yourself in this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with over 2500 sqft. Walk through the double front doors to the expansive living area and enjoy the perfectly located two way fireplace, then looking out back through one of the three sets of french doors you will see the newly pavered back patio and sparkling re-plastered pool. You will also notice the extra room off the pool, that can be used as a bedroom, game room, pool room, media room or whatever your heart desires, the spare bathroom has been completely upgraded and has exterior access to the pool. Did we mention the kitchen is completely rehabbed with new upgraded self closing cabinets, quartz counter tops and upgraded stainless steal appliances? Appropriately sized master bedroom and large master closet with elegantly finished master bath that allows for relaxation after a long days work. Additional bedrooms are nice sized room as well. Looking for location or looking for a nearly new home, then you have found both. Pretty much everything has been replaced, including roof, HVAC unit, tile flooring (in all the right places), appliances, doors, windows (dual pain and low E), you name it, it pretty much has been done and with class.