Phoenix, AZ
8909 N 13TH Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020

8909 N 13TH Avenue

8909 North 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8909 North 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
For Rent AND FOR SALE ALSO...COMPLETE REHAB DONE RIGHT!! Exquisite taste flows through this completely remodeled and impeccably upgraded home in the desirable Royal Palms community! This home is centrally and conveniently located in Phoenix and has easy access to surrounding Freeways. It's located in the highly sought after Sunny Slope High School boundary. Picture yourself in this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with over 2500 sqft. Walk through the double front doors to the expansive living area and enjoy the perfectly located two way fireplace, then looking out back through one of the three sets of french doors you will see the newly pavered back patio and sparkling re-plastered pool. You will also notice the extra room off the pool, that can be used as a bedroom, game room, pool room, media room or whatever your heart desires, the spare bathroom has been completely upgraded and has exterior access to the pool. Did we mention the kitchen is completely rehabbed with new upgraded self closing cabinets, quartz counter tops and upgraded stainless steal appliances? Appropriately sized master bedroom and large master closet with elegantly finished master bath that allows for relaxation after a long days work. Additional bedrooms are nice sized room as well. Looking for location or looking for a nearly new home, then you have found both. Pretty much everything has been replaced, including roof, HVAC unit, tile flooring (in all the right places), appliances, doors, windows (dual pain and low E), you name it, it pretty much has been done and with class.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 N 13TH Avenue have any available units?
8909 N 13TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8909 N 13TH Avenue have?
Some of 8909 N 13TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8909 N 13TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8909 N 13TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 N 13TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8909 N 13TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8909 N 13TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 8909 N 13TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8909 N 13TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8909 N 13TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 N 13TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8909 N 13TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 8909 N 13TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8909 N 13TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 N 13TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8909 N 13TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

