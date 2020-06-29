8861 S 48TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Beautiful two story Condo in the Pointe (Arizona Grand REsort) ! This condo has an assigned carport. Walkin to the gorgeous family room thats open to kitchen with high ceilings & fireplace. Lovely kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Wrap around patio off the kitchen. Laundry and half bath downstairs! Master bedroom has walk-in closet, full bath with two sinks, and sliding glass doors to a balcony. 2nd bedroom has a balcony too! Jack and Jill bath to Master. Refrig/washer/dryer included. Walk right across the street to the popular Pima Canyon trail of South Mountain or around the Arizona Grand Resort next door. Owner would consider one small dog.