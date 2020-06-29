All apartments in Phoenix
8861 S 48TH Street
8861 S 48TH Street

8861 South 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8861 South 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautiful two story Condo in the Pointe (Arizona Grand REsort) ! This condo has an assigned carport. Walkin to the gorgeous family room thats open to kitchen with high ceilings & fireplace. Lovely kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Wrap around patio off the kitchen. Laundry and half bath downstairs! Master bedroom has walk-in closet, full bath with two sinks, and sliding glass doors to a balcony. 2nd bedroom has a balcony too! Jack and Jill bath to Master. Refrig/washer/dryer included. Walk right across the street to the popular Pima Canyon trail of South Mountain or around the Arizona Grand Resort next door. Owner would consider one small dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8861 S 48TH Street have any available units?
8861 S 48TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8861 S 48TH Street have?
Some of 8861 S 48TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8861 S 48TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8861 S 48TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8861 S 48TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8861 S 48TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 8861 S 48TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 8861 S 48TH Street offers parking.
Does 8861 S 48TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8861 S 48TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8861 S 48TH Street have a pool?
No, 8861 S 48TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 8861 S 48TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8861 S 48TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8861 S 48TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8861 S 48TH Street has units with dishwashers.
