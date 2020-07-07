All apartments in Phoenix
8842 N 8th St. 102
8842 N 8th St. 102

8842 North 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8842 North 8th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8842 N 8th St. 102 Available 10/11/19 Cozy ground lelev unit available!!! - Move in ready ground level condo with an open floorplan, inside laundry with washer & dryer and a nice sized private back patio. This condo also includes new carpet in the living room and a newer A/C system that is less than a year old. The complex offers a nice community pool area, and lots of mature landscape. Located in close proximity to all of the great restaurants & walking/hiking trails that Central Phoenix has to offer! WATER, SEWER and TRASH included in Rent.

(RLNE5177438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8842 N 8th St. 102 have any available units?
8842 N 8th St. 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8842 N 8th St. 102 have?
Some of 8842 N 8th St. 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8842 N 8th St. 102 currently offering any rent specials?
8842 N 8th St. 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8842 N 8th St. 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8842 N 8th St. 102 is pet friendly.
Does 8842 N 8th St. 102 offer parking?
No, 8842 N 8th St. 102 does not offer parking.
Does 8842 N 8th St. 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8842 N 8th St. 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8842 N 8th St. 102 have a pool?
Yes, 8842 N 8th St. 102 has a pool.
Does 8842 N 8th St. 102 have accessible units?
No, 8842 N 8th St. 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 8842 N 8th St. 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8842 N 8th St. 102 does not have units with dishwashers.

