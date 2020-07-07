Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8842 N 8th St. 102 Available 10/11/19 Cozy ground lelev unit available!!! - Move in ready ground level condo with an open floorplan, inside laundry with washer & dryer and a nice sized private back patio. This condo also includes new carpet in the living room and a newer A/C system that is less than a year old. The complex offers a nice community pool area, and lots of mature landscape. Located in close proximity to all of the great restaurants & walking/hiking trails that Central Phoenix has to offer! WATER, SEWER and TRASH included in Rent.



(RLNE5177438)