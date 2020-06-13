All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:49 AM

8745 W Cordes Road

8745 West Cordes Road · No Longer Available
Location

8745 West Cordes Road, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Hurley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this Beautiful, Spacious, Very Very Clean, 3 bedroom 2 bath home + den or formal dining room. Large split Master Bedroom overlooking private landscaped backyard with fruit trees and a garden area. Master Bathroom with his & her sinks and a nice size walk-in closet. Open Kitchen overlooking the great room with island, breakfast bar, pantry, and nice appliances. Roomy dining area with large picture window. Tile throughout and beautiful carpet in the bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included but will not be replaced. Nice two car garage with utility sink. Energy saving skylight in the guest bathroom and ceiling fans throughout. Surround sound hook up and wired for security system. The community park is just a few houses away, with great shopping close and good Tolleson Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8745 W Cordes Road have any available units?
8745 W Cordes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8745 W Cordes Road have?
Some of 8745 W Cordes Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8745 W Cordes Road currently offering any rent specials?
8745 W Cordes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8745 W Cordes Road pet-friendly?
No, 8745 W Cordes Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8745 W Cordes Road offer parking?
Yes, 8745 W Cordes Road offers parking.
Does 8745 W Cordes Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8745 W Cordes Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8745 W Cordes Road have a pool?
No, 8745 W Cordes Road does not have a pool.
Does 8745 W Cordes Road have accessible units?
No, 8745 W Cordes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8745 W Cordes Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8745 W Cordes Road has units with dishwashers.
