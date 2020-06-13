8745 W Cordes Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this Beautiful, Spacious, Very Very Clean, 3 bedroom 2 bath home + den or formal dining room. Large split Master Bedroom overlooking private landscaped backyard with fruit trees and a garden area. Master Bathroom with his & her sinks and a nice size walk-in closet. Open Kitchen overlooking the great room with island, breakfast bar, pantry, and nice appliances. Roomy dining area with large picture window. Tile throughout and beautiful carpet in the bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included but will not be replaced. Nice two car garage with utility sink. Energy saving skylight in the guest bathroom and ceiling fans throughout. Surround sound hook up and wired for security system. The community park is just a few houses away, with great shopping close and good Tolleson Schools.