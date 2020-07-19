All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8712 W Magnolia Street

8712 W Magnolia St · No Longer Available
Location

8712 W Magnolia St, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Excellent 4br/2ba/2garage HOUSE (LWR BUCKEYE & 87TH AVE) - EXCELLENT Tolleson Location!! This house is a four bedroom & two full baths

This house is off of Lower Buckeye Rd and 86th Ave with direct access to the I10 Express way. Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and close to elementary school!

Amenities: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, desert landscaping, Fenced backyard, 2 Car Garage, spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space.

Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,262.80

Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.

Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
Location: TOLLESON

(RLNE4619242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 W Magnolia Street have any available units?
8712 W Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8712 W Magnolia Street have?
Some of 8712 W Magnolia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 W Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
8712 W Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 W Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8712 W Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 8712 W Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 8712 W Magnolia Street offers parking.
Does 8712 W Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8712 W Magnolia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 W Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 8712 W Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 8712 W Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 8712 W Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 W Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8712 W Magnolia Street has units with dishwashers.
