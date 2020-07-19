8712 W Magnolia Street

Amenities

**Excellent 4br/2ba/2garage HOUSE (LWR BUCKEYE & 87TH AVE) - EXCELLENT Tolleson Location!! This house is a four bedroom & two full baths



This house is off of Lower Buckeye Rd and 86th Ave with direct access to the I10 Express way. Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and close to elementary school!



Amenities: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, desert landscaping, Fenced backyard, 2 Car Garage, spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space.



Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,262.80



Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.



Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.



Location: TOLLESON



