8634 S 51st St

Remodeled Townhouse Offers Modern Comfort in a Gorgeous Green Setting. Nestled Between Arizona Grand Golf Course & Pima Canyon Recreation Trails, This 2 Bedrm, 2 Bath Home Has New Cabinets, Gorgeous Corian Countertops, Updated Lighting & Ceiling Fans. Great Room w/ Laminate Flooring. 1st Bedroom Has Mirrored Closet PLUS 2ND Walk-In Closet! 2nd Bedrm Has Mirrored Closet; Both Adjacent to Full Bath w/ Custom Tile Shower. Private Enclosed Yard w/ Lg Patio, Lawn, Palms & Flowering Bushes. Landscape Service is Included! All Appliances Too! Pantry Next to Kitchen; Storage Room Off Carport. Enjoy 4 Comm Pools/Spas & Amazing Location Close To Golf, Restaurants, Shopping, Airport, ASU, Miles Of Hiking/Biking & Views! Sorry, no pets please. **Occupied until 05/01/2019**



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



