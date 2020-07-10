All apartments in Phoenix
8634 S 51st St
8634 S 51st St

8634 South 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8634 South 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/642fa0007b ----
Remodeled Townhouse Offers Modern Comfort in a Gorgeous Green Setting. Nestled Between Arizona Grand Golf Course & Pima Canyon Recreation Trails, This 2 Bedrm, 2 Bath Home Has New Cabinets, Gorgeous Corian Countertops, Updated Lighting & Ceiling Fans. Great Room w/ Laminate Flooring. 1st Bedroom Has Mirrored Closet PLUS 2ND Walk-In Closet! 2nd Bedrm Has Mirrored Closet; Both Adjacent to Full Bath w/ Custom Tile Shower. Private Enclosed Yard w/ Lg Patio, Lawn, Palms & Flowering Bushes. Landscape Service is Included! All Appliances Too! Pantry Next to Kitchen; Storage Room Off Carport. Enjoy 4 Comm Pools/Spas & Amazing Location Close To Golf, Restaurants, Shopping, Airport, ASU, Miles Of Hiking/Biking & Views! Sorry, no pets please. **Occupied until 05/01/2019**

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Disposal
Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8634 S 51st St have any available units?
8634 S 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8634 S 51st St have?
Some of 8634 S 51st St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8634 S 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
8634 S 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8634 S 51st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8634 S 51st St is pet friendly.
Does 8634 S 51st St offer parking?
Yes, 8634 S 51st St offers parking.
Does 8634 S 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8634 S 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8634 S 51st St have a pool?
Yes, 8634 S 51st St has a pool.
Does 8634 S 51st St have accessible units?
No, 8634 S 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 8634 S 51st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8634 S 51st St does not have units with dishwashers.

