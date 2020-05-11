8530 North 29th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single level HOUSE,CERAMIC TILE IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN,HALLWAYS AND BATHS ,CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT - DUAL PANE WINDOWS,GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS,LARGE PANTRY,INSIDE LAUNDRY - COVERED PATIO,2RV GATES.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50

