Last updated July 26 2019 at 6:37 PM

8530 North 29th Avenue

8530 North 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8530 North 29th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Alta Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single level HOUSE,CERAMIC TILE IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN,HALLWAYS AND BATHS ,CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT - DUAL PANE WINDOWS,GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS,LARGE PANTRY,INSIDE LAUNDRY - COVERED PATIO,2RV GATES.

Call Shannon @ (480) 349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8530 North 29th Avenue have any available units?
8530 North 29th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8530 North 29th Avenue have?
Some of 8530 North 29th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8530 North 29th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8530 North 29th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8530 North 29th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8530 North 29th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8530 North 29th Avenue offer parking?
No, 8530 North 29th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8530 North 29th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8530 North 29th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8530 North 29th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8530 North 29th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8530 North 29th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8530 North 29th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8530 North 29th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8530 North 29th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
