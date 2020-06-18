All apartments in Phoenix
8516 W. Payson Road

8516 West Payson Road · No Longer Available
Location

8516 West Payson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Tolleson 4Bd/2.5 Ba Home - This home features a spacious living room/Family room. Large kitchen for the Chef of your home, with plenty of upgraded cabinetry, & kitchen island, stainless appliances. This great spacious floor plan features all tile and pergo flooring throughout the home, NO CARPET.Hurry this unit won't last long. Realtor/client to verify all information is correct including but not limited to appliances. Monthly Rental Tax, $30.00 Monthly Admin Fee, and $9.50 Renters Liability Insurance will apply to monthly rent. $1500 Refundable Security Deposit, Pet deposit $300 per pet, $150 Non Refundable Admin Fee. Shown by Appointment ONLY. If we do not have the home you are looking, for, one of Leasing Agents would be happy to assist you to find you a home. We also assist both buyers/sellers to purchase and sell their homes.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2380156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 W. Payson Road have any available units?
8516 W. Payson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8516 W. Payson Road have?
Some of 8516 W. Payson Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8516 W. Payson Road currently offering any rent specials?
8516 W. Payson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 W. Payson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8516 W. Payson Road is pet friendly.
Does 8516 W. Payson Road offer parking?
No, 8516 W. Payson Road does not offer parking.
Does 8516 W. Payson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 W. Payson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 W. Payson Road have a pool?
No, 8516 W. Payson Road does not have a pool.
Does 8516 W. Payson Road have accessible units?
No, 8516 W. Payson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 W. Payson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8516 W. Payson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
