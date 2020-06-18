8516 W. Payson Road

Amenities

Tolleson 4Bd/2.5 Ba Home - This home features a spacious living room/Family room. Large kitchen for the Chef of your home, with plenty of upgraded cabinetry, & kitchen island, stainless appliances. This great spacious floor plan features all tile and pergo flooring throughout the home, NO CARPET.Hurry this unit won't last long. Realtor/client to verify all information is correct including but not limited to appliances. Monthly Rental Tax, $30.00 Monthly Admin Fee, and $9.50 Renters Liability Insurance will apply to monthly rent. $1500 Refundable Security Deposit, Pet deposit $300 per pet, $150 Non Refundable Admin Fee. Shown by Appointment ONLY. If we do not have the home you are looking, for, one of Leasing Agents would be happy to assist you to find you a home. We also assist both buyers/sellers to purchase and sell their homes.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2380156)