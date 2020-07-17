8472 West Lewis Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan

BEAUTIFUL! Two story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in gated community in west Phoenix. Walk in to spacious living, lots of windows with faux wood blinds throughout, a half bath downstairs and a DEN! Darling patio, dining area, open kitchen with island and all the appliances you need with pantry and lots of cabinet space. 2 garages (1 car each) !! Upstairs you can enjoy 3 bedrooms, ceiling fans in each room, dual sinks and stand in shower in master. *Tenant responsible for all utilities* Washer and Dryer hook up. Pets on approval with $500 refundable deposit. Sorry no cats.

