All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8472 West Lewis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8472 West Lewis Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:40 AM

8472 West Lewis Avenue

8472 West Lewis Avenue · (623) 930-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8472 West Lewis Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL! Two story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in gated community in west Phoenix. Walk in to spacious living, lots of windows with faux wood blinds throughout, a half bath downstairs and a DEN! Darling patio, dining area, open kitchen with island and all the appliances you need with pantry and lots of cabinet space. 2 garages (1 car each) !! Upstairs you can enjoy 3 bedrooms, ceiling fans in each room, dual sinks and stand in shower in master. *Tenant responsible for all utilities* Washer and Dryer hook up. Pets on approval with $500 refundable deposit. Sorry no cats.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8472 West Lewis Avenue have any available units?
8472 West Lewis Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8472 West Lewis Avenue have?
Some of 8472 West Lewis Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8472 West Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8472 West Lewis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8472 West Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8472 West Lewis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8472 West Lewis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8472 West Lewis Avenue offers parking.
Does 8472 West Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8472 West Lewis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8472 West Lewis Avenue have a pool?
No, 8472 West Lewis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8472 West Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8472 West Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8472 West Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8472 West Lewis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8472 West Lewis Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity