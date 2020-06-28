All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

8428 N 16TH Place

8428 North 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8428 North 16th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Serenity abounds in the peaceful community of Vista Candelas. Located at the foothills of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, you will enjoy stunning mountain views as you relax and entertain on the spacious front patio. As you enter, the living space feels open and bright with vaulted ceilings and plenty of room to gather around the fireplace. Island kitchen with granite counter tops. Master bedroom has its own door leading to the patio and a generous walk-in closet with custom shelving. Split floor plan and all bedrooms have been updated with engineered wood flooring. Backyard offers additional patio space and sparkling pool with worry-free maintenance as Pool Service is Included! Amazing location with quick access to freeways, shopping, dining, outdoor recreation, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8428 N 16TH Place have any available units?
8428 N 16TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8428 N 16TH Place have?
Some of 8428 N 16TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8428 N 16TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
8428 N 16TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8428 N 16TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 8428 N 16TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8428 N 16TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 8428 N 16TH Place offers parking.
Does 8428 N 16TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8428 N 16TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8428 N 16TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 8428 N 16TH Place has a pool.
Does 8428 N 16TH Place have accessible units?
No, 8428 N 16TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8428 N 16TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8428 N 16TH Place has units with dishwashers.
