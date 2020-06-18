All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:18 AM

842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

842 West Fairmount Avenue · (602) 832-3917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Campus Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

842 West Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Fabulous FURNISHED Short term or long term rental ~ALL utilities are included~~ Rental Tax+ Internet +Apple TV+MONTHLY CLEANING+Bi-monthly professional landscape/weed control+monthly pest control ALL INCLUDED ~Warm & inviting w/covered front courtyard w/porch swing. Mid century home w/artistic touches to keep the integrity of our midtown antique & art district.NOT a suburbia style home. 4 bdrm+2Bth w/Great room. Located in the heart of all the suburbs/cities in the valley.Mins from it all~Mins to concert arenas, sports events,business/convention centers, downtown, airport,4hospitals,golfing, shopping,chef inspired restaurants,farmers markets.Light rail is few blocks away. LO PRICE IS 4 LO SEASON~HI PRICE IS 4 HI SEASON~Call 4 details~available starting 1/1/2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
No, 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 842 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity