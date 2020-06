Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Awesome remodeled house in the great Madison School District neighborhood. BEAUTIFUL new kitchen with all appliances including full sizes washer & dryer. Separated laundry room w/utility sink. Breakfast area off the kitchen. Master bathroom shower with big double sink vanity. Big covered porch. Mature trees will shelter & keep the front area of this house cooler during summer heat! Landscape service front & backyard included - keeping nice yard without doing the work! Application w/instructions can be email on request!!