All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 837 E Alice Ave Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
837 E Alice Ave Apt B
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

837 E Alice Ave Apt B

837 East Alice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

837 East Alice Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Skyline Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
2 bedroom 1 bath in a duplex is available For Rent in North Central Phoenix. Mountain Views and across the street from a park.

***********Available 5/16/20 ***********

Approximately 779 sq ft. .

Sun screens on windows on south side of duplex

Good sized Private backyard.

A small 2 car carport enclosed on three sides.

Sun screen on south side of this duplex unit.

Gas stove and refrig included.

Gas Water Heater.

Central AC and Heat.

Beautiful unit on a quiet side street with park across the street.

The unit has tile in the living room, bath and kitchen with carpet in the two bedroom with ceiling fans. Living room also had a ceiling fan.

Enter through the security coded main gate to large common court yard with park views and mountains in the distance.

No smoking and no pets.

Private Washer and Dryer included.

Please e-mail me with any questions or to request a showing by owner.

Good credit and rental history are a must.

Refundable Security Deposit $1099 with great credit.

Application fee $50 per applicant over 18 years old.
Non Refundable Fees $175

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3132806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 E Alice Ave Apt B have any available units?
837 E Alice Ave Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 E Alice Ave Apt B have?
Some of 837 E Alice Ave Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 E Alice Ave Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
837 E Alice Ave Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 E Alice Ave Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 837 E Alice Ave Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 837 E Alice Ave Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 837 E Alice Ave Apt B offers parking.
Does 837 E Alice Ave Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 837 E Alice Ave Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 E Alice Ave Apt B have a pool?
No, 837 E Alice Ave Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 837 E Alice Ave Apt B have accessible units?
No, 837 E Alice Ave Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 837 E Alice Ave Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 E Alice Ave Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College