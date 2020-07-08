837 E Alice Ave Apt B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

2 bedroom 1 bath in a duplex is available For Rent in North Central Phoenix. Mountain Views and across the street from a park.



***********Available 5/16/20 ***********



Approximately 779 sq ft. .



Sun screens on windows on south side of duplex



Good sized Private backyard.



A small 2 car carport enclosed on three sides.



Sun screen on south side of this duplex unit.



Gas stove and refrig included.



Gas Water Heater.



Central AC and Heat.



Beautiful unit on a quiet side street with park across the street.



The unit has tile in the living room, bath and kitchen with carpet in the two bedroom with ceiling fans. Living room also had a ceiling fan.



Enter through the security coded main gate to large common court yard with park views and mountains in the distance.



No smoking and no pets.



Private Washer and Dryer included.



Please e-mail me with any questions or to request a showing by owner.



Good credit and rental history are a must.



Refundable Security Deposit $1099 with great credit.



Application fee $50 per applicant over 18 years old.

Non Refundable Fees $175



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3132806)