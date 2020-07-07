836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

These UNITS go FAST! Great corner unit facing the golf course! New paint and new carpet! Light and bright with an East facing patio. Clean kitchen with all appliances, breakfast area with Arcadia doors leading to the balcony. Large living room with golf course and mountain views. Large master with double closet. Clean well maintained community features a large community pool, walking paths and laundry rooms. In the heart of Moon Valley! Don't miss out! This one will be gone fast, make it yours!!