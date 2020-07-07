All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue

836 East Joan D Arc Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

836 East Joan D Arc Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
These UNITS go FAST! Great corner unit facing the golf course! New paint and new carpet! Light and bright with an East facing patio. Clean kitchen with all appliances, breakfast area with Arcadia doors leading to the balcony. Large living room with golf course and mountain views. Large master with double closet. Clean well maintained community features a large community pool, walking paths and laundry rooms. In the heart of Moon Valley! Don't miss out! This one will be gone fast, make it yours!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have any available units?
836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have?
Some of 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue offer parking?
No, 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue has a pool.
Does 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 E JOAN D ARC Avenue has units with dishwashers.

