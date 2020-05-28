All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

834 North 2nd Avenue

834 North 2nd Avenue · (480) 263-9177
Location

834 North 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
A studio, in the ROOSEVELT HISTORIC DISTRICT, WITH ALL UTILITIES AND CABLE INCLUDED, starting from $795. Call for availability. Turn of the century buildings with wide streets lined with palm trees. REMODELED UNITS with granite counter tops, custom tile on the floor, marble on the backsplash and showers. Built-in shelves and Built in bar and bar stools in some units. Plenty of storage. Next to bus stops and the light rail.

Location, Location, Location Near the Arizona Science Museum, Bank One Ball Park, America West Arena, Dodge Theatre, Phoenix Civic Center, ASU, and more. Quiet area, well maintained. Great Freeway access to 10 and 51.

Downtown Historic District - 834 N 2nd Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003

Minimum lease term is 6 months. Deposit $795 with good application. Can work with no credit or poor credit situations. Call Manny at 480-376-9026 or (602) 692-7239 or Julian at 480-263-9177.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/834-n-2nd-ave-phoenix-az-85003-usa-unit-9/80b52d3a-2639-43d6-aabe-7b0c29062b7c

(RLNE5829575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 North 2nd Avenue have any available units?
834 North 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 North 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 834 North 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 North 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
834 North 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 North 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 834 North 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 834 North 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 834 North 2nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 834 North 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 North 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 North 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 834 North 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 834 North 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 834 North 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 834 North 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 North 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
