834 North 2nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly cable included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

A studio, in the ROOSEVELT HISTORIC DISTRICT, WITH ALL UTILITIES AND CABLE INCLUDED, starting from $795. Call for availability. Turn of the century buildings with wide streets lined with palm trees. REMODELED UNITS with granite counter tops, custom tile on the floor, marble on the backsplash and showers. Built-in shelves and Built in bar and bar stools in some units. Plenty of storage. Next to bus stops and the light rail.



Location, Location, Location Near the Arizona Science Museum, Bank One Ball Park, America West Arena, Dodge Theatre, Phoenix Civic Center, ASU, and more. Quiet area, well maintained. Great Freeway access to 10 and 51.



Downtown Historic District - 834 N 2nd Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003



Minimum lease term is 6 months. Deposit $795 with good application. Can work with no credit or poor credit situations. Call Manny at 480-376-9026 or (602) 692-7239 or Julian at 480-263-9177.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/834-n-2nd-ave-phoenix-az-85003-usa-unit-9/80b52d3a-2639-43d6-aabe-7b0c29062b7c



(RLNE5829575)