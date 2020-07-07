All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

8336 N 8TH Street

8336 North 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8336 North 8th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Skyline Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RENT-TO-OWN, LEASE PURCHASE or BUY NOW Beautiful 2019 Remodel, Mid Century Modern in Desirable N. Central Phoenix Corridor w/BRAND NEW EVERYTHING: ROOF, 14 SEER A/C (warranties), Open Floor Plan w/Chef's Kitchen: SS appliances, Quartz counters throughout, Apron-front Farmhouse Tub sink, soft-close white Shaker Cabinets. Upgraded bathrooms w/stunning vanities and tiled showers, attention to detail. Other updates: New windows, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, wood plank porcelain tile, designer fixtures & hardware. Bonus room can be 4th bedroom or office. Inside Laundry Rm. Rear access 20' RV Gate. NO HOA, great AIRBNB or VRBO Opportunity for Cash Flow! Vinyl siding over Brick Frame for energy efficiency. Mountain views! Close to Everything. Must see, this will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8336 N 8TH Street have any available units?
8336 N 8TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8336 N 8TH Street have?
Some of 8336 N 8TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8336 N 8TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8336 N 8TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8336 N 8TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 8336 N 8TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8336 N 8TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 8336 N 8TH Street offers parking.
Does 8336 N 8TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8336 N 8TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8336 N 8TH Street have a pool?
No, 8336 N 8TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 8336 N 8TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8336 N 8TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8336 N 8TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8336 N 8TH Street has units with dishwashers.

