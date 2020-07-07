8336 N 8TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

RENT-TO-OWN, LEASE PURCHASE or BUY NOW Beautiful 2019 Remodel, Mid Century Modern in Desirable N. Central Phoenix Corridor w/BRAND NEW EVERYTHING: ROOF, 14 SEER A/C (warranties), Open Floor Plan w/Chef's Kitchen: SS appliances, Quartz counters throughout, Apron-front Farmhouse Tub sink, soft-close white Shaker Cabinets. Upgraded bathrooms w/stunning vanities and tiled showers, attention to detail. Other updates: New windows, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, wood plank porcelain tile, designer fixtures & hardware. Bonus room can be 4th bedroom or office. Inside Laundry Rm. Rear access 20' RV Gate. NO HOA, great AIRBNB or VRBO Opportunity for Cash Flow! Vinyl siding over Brick Frame for energy efficiency. Mountain views! Close to Everything. Must see, this will go fast!