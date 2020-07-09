833 E Alice Ave Apt A

Amenities

Available 06/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath in a duplex is available For Rent in North Central Phoenix. Mountain Views and across the street from a park. The feel on a single family with only one block wall attaching the other apartment.



***********Available 6/1/20 ***********



Approximately 700 sq ft. .



Two driveway parking spots.



Gas stove and refrig included.



Gas Water Heater.



Central AC and Heat.



Beautiful unit on a quiet side street with park across the street.



The unit has tile in the living room, bath and kitchen with NEW carpet in the two bedroom with ceiling fans. Living room also had a ceiling fan.



Enter through the security coded main gate to large common court yard with park views and mountains in the distance.



No smoking and no pets.



Private Washer and Dryer included.



Please e-mail me with any questions or to request a showing by owner.



Good credit and rental history are a must.



Refundable Security Deposit $1025 with great credit.



Application fee $50 per applicant over 18 years old.



No Pets Allowed



