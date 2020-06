Amenities

Move in now! Quiet clean neighborhood is close to area schools, shopping and freeway access. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open floor plan, a kitchen with a large sit-up counter, a large covered patio in the rear, tile throughout (no carpet), and very low maintenance landscaping. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private bathroom. Homes in this neighborhood lease very quickly. Schedule to see it today!