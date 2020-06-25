All apartments in Phoenix
830 E HAYWARD Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

830 E HAYWARD Avenue

830 East Hayward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

830 East Hayward Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spend your Arizona Winter in Luxury! No detail has been overlooked on this fully furnished Mid-Town vacation rental property. Designer finishes throughout that create a feeling of being home. Large kitchen with induction cooktop, granite counters, and custom island. Floors are handcraped wood with new tile in bathrooms. A true entertainers home with spacious backyard. Large covered patio with family style dining table, sparkling pool, and custom BBQ area. Home is tastefullly furnished with high end furnishings and top of the line bedding. Casita with separate entrance and workout room. Located in the highly popular Phoenix Mid Town area on a quiet and beautiful street. Home is fully furnished and has everything that you need right there. Just bring your suitcase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 E HAYWARD Avenue have any available units?
830 E HAYWARD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 E HAYWARD Avenue have?
Some of 830 E HAYWARD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 E HAYWARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
830 E HAYWARD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 E HAYWARD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 830 E HAYWARD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 830 E HAYWARD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 830 E HAYWARD Avenue offers parking.
Does 830 E HAYWARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 E HAYWARD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 E HAYWARD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 830 E HAYWARD Avenue has a pool.
Does 830 E HAYWARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 830 E HAYWARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 830 E HAYWARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 E HAYWARD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
