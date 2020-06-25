830 E HAYWARD Avenue

Amenities

Spend your Arizona Winter in Luxury! No detail has been overlooked on this fully furnished Mid-Town vacation rental property. Designer finishes throughout that create a feeling of being home. Large kitchen with induction cooktop, granite counters, and custom island. Floors are handcraped wood with new tile in bathrooms. A true entertainers home with spacious backyard. Large covered patio with family style dining table, sparkling pool, and custom BBQ area. Home is tastefullly furnished with high end furnishings and top of the line bedding. Casita with separate entrance and workout room. Located in the highly popular Phoenix Mid Town area on a quiet and beautiful street. Home is fully furnished and has everything that you need right there. Just bring your suitcase.