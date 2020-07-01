All apartments in Phoenix
829 North 8th Avenue
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:34 PM

829 North 8th Avenue

829 North 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

829 North 8th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Downtown Roosevelt/Grand Ave Arts district Bungalow! This 2 bedroom/2bathroom home has tons of storage! Loft and basement give plenty of room. Open floor plan and completely renovated! 16ft ceiling and with views of downtown Phoenix skyline. All appliances included even washer and dryer! Updated flooring and remodeled bathroom make this a home you have to see. Electric gated driveway 2 car. Front courtyard entry with lush landscaping. Offsite parking for 2 additional cars. Pets depending on landlord.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 North 8th Avenue have any available units?
829 North 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 North 8th Avenue have?
Some of 829 North 8th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 North 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
829 North 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 North 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 North 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 829 North 8th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 829 North 8th Avenue offers parking.
Does 829 North 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 829 North 8th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 North 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 829 North 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 829 North 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 829 North 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 829 North 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 North 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

