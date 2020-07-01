829 North 8th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

Downtown Roosevelt/Grand Ave Arts district Bungalow! This 2 bedroom/2bathroom home has tons of storage! Loft and basement give plenty of room. Open floor plan and completely renovated! 16ft ceiling and with views of downtown Phoenix skyline. All appliances included even washer and dryer! Updated flooring and remodeled bathroom make this a home you have to see. Electric gated driveway 2 car. Front courtyard entry with lush landscaping. Offsite parking for 2 additional cars. Pets depending on landlord.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,875, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

