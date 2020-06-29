8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

El Caro is a beautifully maintained community featuring a true resort lifestyle. Two community pools, tennis court, clubhouse and guest lodging facilities. This upstairs unit features carpet and laminate flooring, a bee hive fireplace, vaulted ceilings and skylights! All appliances included! Unit also includes a detached 1-car garage as well as 1 covered carport space. Do not miss out on this beautiful unit!



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



** Dogs not to exceed 50lbs. in weight per HOA)**



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500