Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:48 AM

8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203

8202 N 21st Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8202 N 21st Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85021
La Mancha

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
El Caro is a beautifully maintained community featuring a true resort lifestyle. Two community pools, tennis court, clubhouse and guest lodging facilities. This upstairs unit features carpet and laminate flooring, a bee hive fireplace, vaulted ceilings and skylights! All appliances included! Unit also includes a detached 1-car garage as well as 1 covered carport space. Do not miss out on this beautiful unit!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

** Dogs not to exceed 50lbs. in weight per HOA)**

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 have any available units?
8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 have?
Some of 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 currently offering any rent specials?
8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 pet-friendly?
No, 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 offer parking?
Yes, 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 offers parking.
Does 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 have a pool?
Yes, 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 has a pool.
Does 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 have accessible units?
No, 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 does not have accessible units.
Does 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8202 N 21st Dr Unit B203 has units with dishwashers.

