820 N 3RD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

This gorgeous, light-filled, spacious, newly built in 2015 townhome is the definition of modern elegance in a walkable downtown setting. The owner has taken excellent care of the unit, and the pride of ownership shows. 820 sits back from the road and is quiet and serene within the heart of Roosevelt. Features of this brownstone style tri-level include a large front stoop for gathering, spacious two car garage with attached entry to the townhouse and bags for storage, upgraded appliances, loads of builder amenities, upgrades and fixtures throughout, 10 foot high plus ceilings and gorgeous city views from tall energy efficient view windows. Low HOA, great neighbors, Pita Jungle, Lola's and Roosevelt Row within walking distance. This special place is not to be missed!