All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 820 N 3RD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
820 N 3RD Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

820 N 3RD Avenue

820 North 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Downtown Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

820 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This gorgeous, light-filled, spacious, newly built in 2015 townhome is the definition of modern elegance in a walkable downtown setting. The owner has taken excellent care of the unit, and the pride of ownership shows. 820 sits back from the road and is quiet and serene within the heart of Roosevelt. Features of this brownstone style tri-level include a large front stoop for gathering, spacious two car garage with attached entry to the townhouse and bags for storage, upgraded appliances, loads of builder amenities, upgrades and fixtures throughout, 10 foot high plus ceilings and gorgeous city views from tall energy efficient view windows. Low HOA, great neighbors, Pita Jungle, Lola's and Roosevelt Row within walking distance. This special place is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 N 3RD Avenue have any available units?
820 N 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 N 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 820 N 3RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 N 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
820 N 3RD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 N 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 820 N 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 820 N 3RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 820 N 3RD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 820 N 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 N 3RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 N 3RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 820 N 3RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 820 N 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 820 N 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 820 N 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 N 3RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College