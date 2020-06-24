817 W CORAL GABLES Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous home in desirable Moon Valley community. Recently remodeled with custom interior and exterior paint as well as handsome hardwood floors. This floor plan is perfect for entertaining inside or outside. Beautiful french doors open to back patio with pavers and built in BBQ. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).